CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 9:00 a.m. on June 1, 2020.

FLORIDA: 56,163 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 54,764
  • Deaths: 2,451
  • Hospitalizations: 10,190
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,022,265
  • Negative Test Results: 965,186
  • Percent Positive: 5.5%

MIAMI-DADE: 18,000 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 17,808;  Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 191
  • Deaths: 700
  • Hospitalizations: 2,927
  • Total Tests: 180,512
  • Negative: 162,315;  Awaiting Results: 59; Inconclusive: 193
  • Percent Positive: 10%

BROWARD: 7,123 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 6,954 Non-Residents: 169
  • Deaths: 313
  • Hospitalizations: 1,501
  • Total Tests: 106,646
  • Negative: 99,465; Awaiting Results: 22; Inconclusive: 42
  • Percent Positive: 6.7%

MONROE: 108 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 97, Non-Residents: 11
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 10
  • Total Tests: 3,172
  • Negative: 3,062; Awaiting Results: 188, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive:  3.4%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 1,790,191 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 104,383  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 6,193,548 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 372,479
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments