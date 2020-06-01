Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 9:00 a.m. on June 1, 2020.
FLORIDA: 56,163 confirmed cases
- Residents: 54,764
- Deaths: 2,451
- Hospitalizations: 10,190
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,022,265
- Negative Test Results: 965,186
- Percent Positive: 5.5%
MIAMI-DADE: 18,000 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 17,808; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 191
- Deaths: 700
- Hospitalizations: 2,927
- Total Tests: 180,512
- Negative: 162,315; Awaiting Results: 59; Inconclusive: 193
- Percent Positive: 10%
BROWARD: 7,123 confirmed cases
- Residents: 6,954 Non-Residents: 169
- Deaths: 313
- Hospitalizations: 1,501
- Total Tests: 106,646
- Negative: 99,465; Awaiting Results: 22; Inconclusive: 42
- Percent Positive: 6.7%
MONROE: 108 confirmed cases
- Residents: 97, Non-Residents: 11
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 10
- Total Tests: 3,172
- Negative: 3,062; Awaiting Results: 188, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 3.4%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 1,790,191 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 104,383 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 6,193,548 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 372,479
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
