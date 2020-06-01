



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Before sunset Monday, a group of protesters, not nearly as large as the groups seen over the weekend, continued their march for change and justice following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Community activist Renita Holmes, who many call “Biggie Mama,” told CBS4 she wanted to make sure her “kids,” so to speak, get home before curfew.

“I want you home,” Holmes told people after a protest ended. “I’m already tired. Let’s go.”

She received a round of applause after speaking at a Downtown Miami protest Monday evening.

“This protest was successful. It was a smaller volume than other protests in the past,” one organizer said.

One of the organizers told CBS4 he wants more arrests after the death of George Floyd.

“We will continue this every single day, every single week, every single hour until we have four criminal convictions for those officers who slain that black man for all the world to see,” the organizer said.

The march started at the Freedom Tower. It went two miles away to the state attorney’s office, before the protesters then made their way back.

A rapper even stopped to support protesters.

“Y’all superheroes right now. For real! Love,” Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd said.

Earlier Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and county’s police department honored Benjamin Torrens. He was among others who helped stop people from badly damaging a CVS Sunday night after a protest ended.

“Who would I be if I didn’t run up and join them? So, that’s exactly what I did,” Torrens said.

He also gave a speech to encourage everyone in the county to be proud, stand up for what’s right, and protect the community.

“We must protect or diversity. To do so, we must be the vanguard and say that ‘black lives matter’. From George Floyd to Arthur McDuffie and beyond, we in Miami stand together against violence, against racism, persecution, and hate,” Torrens said.

The group “Dream Defenders” say they will meet Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for what they say will be another peaceful protest.