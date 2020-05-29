



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Universal Orlando is another step closer to reopening as it announced that some of its resort hotels will begin reopening on June 2.

The phased reopening of the hotels will include the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Royal Pacific Resort, Sapphire Falls Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Aventura Hotel and Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

The company says the hotels have a new and enhanced health, safety and hygiene procedures.

Guests staying in these hotels will be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4, prior to the public reopening on June 5.

Plans for the Portofino Bay Hotel and Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later time. Anyone with reservations at these two hotels will be contacted to modify their reservation if it has been affected.

Health and safety protocols at the hotels include:

Guests, team members and vendors are required to wear face coverings in public areas.

Team members and vendors will be required to have temperature checks upon arrival. Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be allowed to work.

Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID symptoms and comply with quarantine orders prior to arrival

Guest will have temperature checks upon arrival and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will require medical clearance in order to enter the hotel

Hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings

Enhanced cleaning of guest rooms, meeting rooms and public areas with an EPA-approved cleaner and disinfectant

Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas such as telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators, and table tops, among others

Food & Beverage outlet capacities limited based on latest recommendations and guidelines

Social distancing signs and reminders of social distancing requirements in high-traffic areas

Several contactless experiences for guests, including hotel texting-services, express checkout and contactless room deliveries

Universal CityWalk is now open with select venues and the three theme parks – Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay – will reopen to the public beginning June 5 with limited attendance and stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place.

SeaWorld plans to reopen on June 11 and Walt Disney World announced it will begin reopening in phases on July 11.