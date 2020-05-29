Comments
AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – A police matter at Aventura Mall has left at least two people hospitalized.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they responded to the scene and transported two people to the trauma center at Aventura Hospital.
So far, Miami-Dade Police have only confirmed what they are calling “a police matter” at the mall.
A Miami-Dade Police spokesman is on the way to the mall to provide an update.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
