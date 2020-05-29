



Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores released a statement today in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The 39-year-old Flores is one of just four minority coaches in the NFL and he told ESPN that he hopes his statement can help create change and better understanding. Flores’ statement follows many athletes and coaches speaking out on social media over the course of this week in the wake of Floyd’s death. The team released the statement on its official Twitter account this afternoon.

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

In the statement, Flores says the events of the past few weeks have brought back memories of conversations he has had with people over the years, particularly in regards to Colin Kaepernick’s protest that caused him to “sever a few long-standing friendships.”

The Dolphins coach says that the level of outrage that he saw in the media and in conversations surrounding the possibility of incentivizing teams to hire minorities hasn’t been matched by those same people in conversations surrounding these deaths. Instead, he says in the statement, he has watched many of those people “QUIETLY say that watching George Floyd plead for help is one of the more horrible things they have seen, but it’s said amongst themselves where no one can hear. Broadcasting THAT opinion clearly is not important enough.”

Flores then goes on to encourage his players and anyone who wants to listen that “honesty, transparency, and empathy go a long way in bringing people together and making change.”

The full statement in its entirety is below.