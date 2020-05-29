Comments
Last week, all restrictions on youth activities and athletics were lifted in Florida.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a town hall this afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez addressed questions and concerns ahead of Monday’s countywide opening of beaches, as well as plans to reintroduce outdoor activities including a summer camp.
“We need to see what we can do with our parks… And there’s a whole host of different providers for summer camps. Can we do it in a way that’s healthy, that’s safe… So, that group is working as we speak.”
But local officials said a target date for resuming that here will not be announced until they consult with medical experts.
