MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys will be reopening to visitors and tourists starting on Monday, June 1.
Checkpoints on U.S. 1 and Star Road 905 will be suspended and hotels, campgrounds, vacation rentals, and lodging establishments will start taking guests at 50 percent occupancy.
The reopening of lodgings is subject to COVID-19 guidelines, including sanitation and social distancing.
Officials also announced airport screenings and bus restrictions will also be lifted on Monday.
Keys’ residents are urged to continue to follow directives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks in public settings, limiting group sizes to 10 or less, and physically distancing from others by six feet.
Monroe County has been closed to visitors since March 22.
You must log in to post a comment.