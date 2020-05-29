Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1:00 p.m. on May 29, 2020.
FLORIDA: 53,285 confirmed cases
- Residents: 51,918
- Deaths: 2,364
- Hospitalizations: 9,795
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 953,321
- Negative Test Results: 898,331
- Percent Positive: 5.6%
MIAMI-DADE: 17,396 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 17,208; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 187
- Deaths: 669
- Hospitalizations: 2,834
- Total Tests: 170,464
- Negative: 152,702; Awaiting Results: 59; Inconclusive: 191
BROWARD: 6,870 confirmed cases
- Residents: 6,703 Non-Residents: 167
- Deaths: 307
- Hospitalizations: 1,468
- Total Tests: 99,781
- Negative: 92,764; Awaiting Results: 28; Inconclusive: 44
MONROE: 107 confirmed cases
- Residents: 96, Non-Residents: 11
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 10
- Total Tests: 2,594
- Negative: 2,487; Awaiting Results: 110, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 1,725,656 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 101,706 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 5,851,494 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 361,270
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
