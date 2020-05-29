WATCH LIVEGovernor Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Boca Raton
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1:00 p.m. on May 29, 2020.

FLORIDA: 53,285 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 51,918
  • Deaths: 2,364
  • Hospitalizations: 9,795
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 953,321
  • Negative Test Results: 898,331
  • Percent Positive: 5.6%

MIAMI-DADE: 17,396 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 17,208;  Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 187
  • Deaths: 669
  • Hospitalizations: 2,834
  • Total Tests: 170,464
  • Negative: 152,702;  Awaiting Results: 59; Inconclusive: 191

BROWARD: 6,870 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 6,703 Non-Residents: 167
  • Deaths: 307
  • Hospitalizations: 1,468
  • Total Tests: 99,781
  • Negative: 92,764; Awaiting Results: 28; Inconclusive: 44

MONROE: 107 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 96, Non-Residents: 11
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 10
  • Total Tests: 2,594
  • Negative: 2,487; Awaiting Results: 110, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 1,725,656 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 101,706  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 5,851,494 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 361,270
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments