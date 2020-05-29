Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As some people slowly start heading outside, to the beach, restaurants and stores amid the “New Normal” policies of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to remember that whether you are staying in or going out, be sure to ‘live well.’
“One who lives well” is the definition of the term “Bon Vivant.” It is a person who enjoys a sociable and luxurious lifestyle; someone who enjoys the good things in life and is the life of the party.
Well that describes CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano who spends his quarantine time getting creative with his music, singing and editing.
Watch his latest music video above, aptly titled, “Bon Vivant.”
You must log in to post a comment.