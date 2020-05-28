Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The YMCA of South Florida is reopening several locations Thursday.
Three Ys are now open to members in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Weston.
However, the centers are limiting services, hours and implementing strict new cleaning procedures.
Officials say the Y can provide a safe space for social contact during this time.
“Bigger than exercise even is the place for social. This is the community in a lot of ways. People come here and they socialize, they spend time together and that’s what the Y is really all about. That’s our mission,” said Chief Operating Officer Jake Steger.
The YMCA of South Florida plans to re-open more locations in June.
