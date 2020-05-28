MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A no swim advisory is in effect for the Oleta River Park area and it’s all because of that relentless rain the past few days.
According to Miami-Dade County, the excessive rain caused “a significant increase of water entering into the North District Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday, May 25 along with the disposal of wipes and other non-flushable items that resulted in a wastewater overflow at the plant.”
Ten thousand gallons of wastewater entered an area of mangroves just west of the treatment plant.
No-Swim advisory signs have been placed in the affected areas, which also instructs people to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.
Boundaries include Maule Lake to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the South, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east. Greynolds Park is also within the affected area.
The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive days of clear water tests.
