MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing Miramar High School while naked during the Memorial Day weekend.
Police said Matthew Crandall, 21, of North Fort Myers, has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief for breaking into the educational facility and causing about a $100,000 worth of damage.
Surveillance video captured Chandall wearing a hat, headphones but not clothes.
It is unclear how police came to arrest Crandall. It is unknown what his motivation was to vandalize the school.
Authorities said Crandall broke into the school on Monday at around 8 a.m. and spent the entire day “causing significant amount of damage.”
On Thursday, the Miramar Police Department tweeted the following about the arrest:
Update: Matthew Crandall, 21, of North Fort Myers has been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief for breaking into Miramar High School and causing extensive damage. We thank our media partners who assisted us by covering this story. #solved pic.twitter.com/BZGAHZAo91
— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 28, 2020
