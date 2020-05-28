WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing Miramar High School while naked during the Memorial Day weekend.

Police said Matthew Crandall, 21, of North Fort Myers, has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief for breaking into the educational facility and causing about a $100,000 worth of damage.

Surveillance video captured Chandall wearing a hat, headphones but not clothes.

It is unclear how police came to arrest Crandall. It is unknown what his motivation was to vandalize the school.

Authorities said Crandall broke into the school on Monday at around 8 a.m. and spent the entire day “causing significant amount of damage.”

On Thursday, the Miramar Police Department tweeted the following about the arrest:

