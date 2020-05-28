MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Although we are waking up with mainly dry conditions, a Flood Advisory is in place through 12:15pm for Northern Miami-Dade County because many areas are still dealing with lingering flooding due to all the recent rain.

The advisory has been issued for places like Doral, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, North Miami and Miami.

The ground is already so saturated, any additional rainfall could lead to more flooding. Commuters should use caution and avoid driving through flooded roads.

It is warm and muggy with upper 70s and low 80s across South Florida.

It’ll be a hot, steamy afternoon with highs climbing to around 90 degrees. An onshore breeze will help steer any storms that develop towards the inland areas and the West coast this afternoon as a shift in the weather pattern starts today.

Instead of the widespread rain and severe flooding, the rain chance will be lower heading into the weekend.

It will be more of a typical summertime weather pattern with hot sunshine and scattered storms.

Friday and this weekend, the east breeze continues which means mostly nighttime and morning showers and afternoon storms will be pushed inland and to the West coast.

Lows will remain warm in the upper 70s and highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.