MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Much of northern Miami-Dade remains under a Flood Advisory Thursday due to days of drenching rain and while the rain has stopped for now, the flood waters left behind are still receding.
Miami International Airport has seen more than 14-inches of rain since Monday.
A lot of that water had n where to go. It flooded businesses and roads in Doral and stranded cars.
Parts of North Miami and Miami Shores suffered severe flooding as well.
The American Red Cross had to help out after high water got into homes in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Thursday morning, pumps continue working to get rid of flood waters in the hardest hit areas.
Remember, if you see a roadway is underwater, it is best to turnaround and find another way around it, otherwise, you could get stuck.
You must log in to post a comment.