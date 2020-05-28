Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is set to receive $100 million in funding for transit projects.
President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening.
I’m excited to commit $100M to @MiamiDadeCounty, FL in @USDOT funding to connect fast-growing communities through state-of-the-art transit service! Fast, safe, and beautiful infrastructure!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
The president said the U.S. Department of Transportation funding will be used to “connect fast-growing communities through state-of-the-art transit service!”
