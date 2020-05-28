CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is set to receive $100 million in funding for transit projects.

President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening.

The president said the U.S. Department of Transportation funding will be used to “connect fast-growing communities through state-of-the-art transit service!”

