MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, June 1, beaches will open again in Miami-Dade. Thursday morning, City Miami Beach Commissioners held a special meeting through Zoom to discuss rules and guidelines for beaches, based on mandates from the county.

People will still need to stay six feet apart and social distance, and groups will be limited to ten people or less. Masks are only necessary to wear to go into the restroom or at concession stands, or in places where social distancing is not possible.

Regular beach goers say they are ready to be back out on the sand.

“I live on the beach. That’s why I moved to Miami so I could swim in the ocean,” says Rob Plevy. “Missing a huge part of the whole Miami Beach experience, so I can’t wait.”

Restaurant and hotel owners are also looking forward to the influx of business beachgoers will bring.

“It’s been a long, tough two and a half months,” says Brian Scheinblum, owner of the Majestic hotel and restaurant.

“We hope people will come out and support us with ‘staycations’ and things like that,” he says.

The activities that are allowed include sunbathing, walking, running, kayaking, paddle boarding.

Things that are not permitted are organized sports and parties, large canopies and tents, large floats. Fishing is also not allowed on the beach and dogs are not allowed either.

As far as enforcing these rules, Miami Beach Police, ocean rescue, and ambassadors from the city and the county will all work together.

Hotels will also be opening June 1 in Miami-Dade. Hotel, apartment, and condo pools have also been given the green light. Community pools, however, remain closed.

Dog parks, gyms, and outdoor gym and playground equipment remain closed for the time being in Miami-Dade.