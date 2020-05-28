MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pregnant woman and her male companion are recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital after Miami-Dade Police say their car was riddled with bullets early Thursday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Video obtained by CBS4 shows the victims’ dark grey, BMW Sports Utility Vehicle surrounded by yellow crime scene tape outside the emergency room at Hialeah Hospital. After detectives checked it out, it was towed away from the hospital.

Bullets shattered the front, passenger side window and it appears that side of the BMW was targeted.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the pregnant woman and her companion, who has not been identified, drove themselves to Hialeah Hospital after the shooting and from there they were transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at JMH.

Thomas said their conditions have stabilized.

Thomas said the incident happened at 1:43 a.m. on N.W. 32nd Avenue between Northwest 95th and 119th Streets.

It’s not known who was being targetted but detectives have been looking for witnesses, evidence, and surveillance tape. Witnesses are urged to come forward.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez said police at this point had no information or description to release of any suspects. He also said police were not sure why this shooting happened.

Anyone with information about this case should call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).