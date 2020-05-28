CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill officials are urging all residents and businesses west of the Turnpike to severely limit water usage due to a sewer main break.

The break, which is not affecting drinking water, happened in the area of NW 55 Avenue and NW 24th Street, officials said.

Residents are urged not to run water or flush toilets unnecessarily until the advisory is lifted.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where crews were working to make the necessary repairs.

All questions regarding the sewer main break should be directed to 954-730-4225.

