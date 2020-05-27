



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Need a haircut? What about a manicure? The City of Miami Gardens is allowing barber shops, hair salons and nail salons to officially reopen Wednesday.

Employees at those businesses must follow guidelines like using disposable materials and supplies, only accepting appointments and giving hand sanitizer to customers.

Trisha Glinton, who has owned Posh Hair Studio at NW 2nd Ave. and 203 Street for the past five years, says she plans to follow the recommended social distancing guidelines and is excited about being able to reopen her salon after being forced to shut it down two months ago because of the coronavirus.

“I’m really excited,” she told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “The few weeks we have been closed that was money lost.”

She showed CBS4 what steps she will be taking to keep her employees and her customers safe.

“When they come in to the store,” she said, “the customers will have their temperatures checked. Also the workers will have their temperatures checked as well. There will be this sign right here saying that masks are required. Also this sign shows the coronavirus test that all employees have taken. There will be no walk-ins. This is by appointment only. Nobody can wait. You have to wait outside. There will be 6 feet between customers and we are having a partition made to separate stations.”

Demonstrating some other steps, she said, “We are also going to use these wipes and lots of Lysol spray like this. This is how we will wipe down the spray the chairs. We want everyone to be safe because of the coronavirus. If they are safe, they will come back to us and everyone will be okay.”

On Tuesday in Miami, Governor Ron DeSantis said he was leaving more decisions to local mayors and empowering them to make their own decisions.

“We have not seen a major overflow into hospitals or things like that,” he said. “We have been very methodical about it and I’ve also done this particularly with Southeast Florida to empower the local officials so I think those local solutions are probably better.”

Walk-in customers are not allowed and businesses must limit the number of clients in one store to one customer per service provider.

Customers are not allowed to wait in the store, they must wait in their cars until their service provider is ready.

All employees and customers must follow social distancing guidelines, and wear face masks and employees must get their temperatures checked before work.

Work stations should be separated by at least six feet and if they can’t, there must be a plexiglass barrier between salon chairs.

The use of face shields is required for face-to-face services, employees must wear protective gloves and wear a single-use lab-coat or protective gown. All equipment, chairs, and tables used by an employee must be sanitized between clients.

All nail station items must either be new or cleaned and disinfected.

Customers are encouraged to use credit/debit cards or Paypal/Venmo/CashApp for payment of services.

Miami Gardens is joined by the cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah in reopening a bit slower than the rest of Miami-Dade County.

Miami, Miami Beach, and Hialeah will start reopening its restaurants on Wednesday.

Restaurants in Miami Gardens still do not have an opening date for dining at their businesses. A spokeswoman says the plan is for them to reopen based on guidance from the State Department of Health.