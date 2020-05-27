MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After days of relentless rain which led to severe flooding, the sun returned over South Florida Wednesday.

Tuesday, South Florida was soaked with torrential downpours. Miami picked up 7.4 inches of rain shattering the old record of 3.5 inches set back in 1905.

Some roads were still flooded Wednesday morning, but the radar is quiet and dry. It was a warm and humid start with mid to upper 70s in Miami-Dade and Broward. Warmer across the Keys with low 80s. There should be more sunshine with the potential for a few showers here and there.

It will be hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. With the heating of the day and some lingering moisture, scattered storms will develop that may produce some heavy downpours.

Since the ground is already saturated from the torrential rain we’ve had the past few days, any additional rainfall will lead to more flooding in spots.

Wednesday night, the rain chance is low and it will be warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

As we head into late week and this weekend, there will be a shift in our weather pattern with more of an East breeze. That onshore flow usually leads to more nighttime and morning showers, but some spotty storms will be possible through the weekend.

The rain chance will not as high as the start of the week.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.