MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins’ CEO says they’re prepared to have fans in the stadium once football season starts. But Mayor Carlos Gimenez thinks only time will tell.
During a virtual press conference, the Miami-Dade mayor addressed what sports fans should expect as we start reopening.
“There’s no anti-viral, no vaccine that’s available. And we know that in large crowds the virus has a tendency to take off because it’s contagious,” he said. “So at this point, it’s going to be very difficult, but, like you said, it’s September and that’s a long way off, so we’ll see what happens then.”
Mayor Gimenez mentioned wanting to work toward fan participation in the future. But for now, he thinks there should be games with no fans.
The NFL hasn’t made any firm decisions on whether to allow fans into stadiums. However, the league released its full 16-game schedule earlier this month.
