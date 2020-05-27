MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused interruptions in all facets of life, including the graduating class of 2020. But that didn’t stop the seniors and staff at iPrep Academy from celebrating just how far they’ve come.

On Wednesday, students picked up their cap and gowns from Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who is also the founder and principal of iPrep.

“Today is a time-honored tradition of picking up your cap and gown and some memorabilia and some gifts from iPrep to its graduates. It’s less than traditional, but still a lot of fun.” Carvalho said.

The students certainly agree, enjoying their sense of accomplishment.

For one college-bound graduate, it was a well-deserved proud feeling.

“I’ve had my many hardships and I’ve overcome them and made it to the finish line,” said Nia Nelson.

IPrep is a K-12 school, so the faculty has literally seen many of the kids grow up.

For Assistant Principal Angie Gonzalez, this event comes at a much-needed time.

“Everyone has been cooped up. Our students have finished their senior year at home, online. To bring everyone out and really showcase them and celebrate the past 12 years, we have a lot of energy, a lot of love, a lot of life right now,” she said.

Countywide, the celebrations are just starting.

Carvalho wants to make sure all the seniors are honored and has a plan.

“We will have a virtual graduation beginning June 8th at 65 different high schools,” he said, “to then be followed by a promise I made to our students – a traditional physical graduation.”