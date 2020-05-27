MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Much of South Florida is trying to dry out after being a slammed by drenching downpours for the past several days.

Flash flood warnings lasted late into Tuesday night and for good reason.

The constant rain caused major streets to flood and slowed traffic all over South Florida.

Some of the hardest hit areas included Miami Springs, where drivers couldn’t tell where the road ended and the yards began.

In Doral, roads were still flooded Wednesday morning.

And in Hialeah, it was slow going for cars trying to make it through flooded roads. Some did not make it.

Tuesday night on Okeechobee Road, firefighters had to come to the rescue, as drivers could literally stand on their car rooftops and Loretta Figureoa’s car floated down the road near the ramp at 79th Street and I-95.

“I thought I could do it. I was trying to hit the gas and it turn off. And then after that I started to panic and somebody in truck opened my door,” she explained. “And when he opened the door, it was like all the water over me. And I went out of the car swimming, literally.”

Parts of North Miami and Miami Shores suffered severe flooding as well.

Tow truck drivers made easy money as cars were plucked out of the water and stacked anywhere dry. Though new drivers quickly took their place.

The ground was so saturated that in some areas you could hear water bubbling up through cracks in the asphalt.

Miami picked up 7.4 inches of rain shattering the old record of 3.5 inches set back in 1905.

If you see a roadway is underwater, it is best to turnaround and find another way around it. Otherwise, you could experience a costly lesson.