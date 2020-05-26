



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As South Florida slowly begins to reopen under ‘New Normal’ guidelines, Miami-Dade County will reopen Zoo Miami to visitors on Monday June 1 with limited capacity and safety requirements. However, if you are a Zoo Miami member, you’ll be admitted early from Wednesday May 27 – 31.

The Zoo is limiting its daily capacity to ensure social distancing. It has also installed one-way only directional floor decals in several exhibits including the Wings of Asia, Critter Connection, Amazon and Beyond, and Florida: Mission Everglades.

If you are going to plan a trip to the zoo, be sure to go to www.zoomiami.org and click on the pop-up, or under “Plan Your Visit,” for a complete guide and video with Communications Director Ron Magill detailing their “New Normal.”

Indoor buildings will be open at half the normal capacity and rentals of safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and motorized scooters must be made online at shop.zoomiami.org. These items will also be sanitized after every use.

Some animal interactions will remain closed including animal feedings, playgrounds, rides, water play areas and zookeeper talks and presentations.

Food concessions will be open.

“We know how important Zoo Miami is to our community and we look forward to once again being able to provide a wonderful experience for the whole family, while keeping each other safe,” said Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse.

Before you go, you must pre-purchase tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org and Zoo Miami members must make online reservations to obtain free tickets. A maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction.

In addition, guests ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering to enter Zoo Miami.

Zoo-themed masks are available for purchase online at giftshop.zoomiami.org and at the gift shop while supplies last.

All Zoo Miami staff are required to wear face coverings and employees must have their temperature checked daily before their work shift.

High touch surfaces will be cleaned throughout the day including restrooms and additional hand sanitized stations will be located throughout the zoo.