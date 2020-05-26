CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miramar Police department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of vandalizing Miramar High School while naked.

Police say the person they are looking for broke into the school on Monday at around 8 a.m. and spent the entire day ‘causing significant amount of damage’ to the facility.

Authorities said the suspect caused upwards of $100,000 in damages.

Information leading to his arrest could yield up to $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

