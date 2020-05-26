MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miramar Police department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of vandalizing Miramar High School while naked.
Police say the person they are looking for broke into the school on Monday at around 8 a.m. and spent the entire day ‘causing significant amount of damage’ to the facility.
Need to Identify: He broke into Miramar High and spent an entire day vandalizing the school – while naked – causing upwards of $100,000 in damages. Identify him and you will be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. #Reward #MiramarHigh pic.twitter.com/YHPF5Ci1ES
— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 26, 2020
Authorities said the suspect caused upwards of $100,000 in damages.
Information leading to his arrest could yield up to $3,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
