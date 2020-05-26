



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready for some limited fun in the sun, if the sun comes out, as Broward County reopens their beaches and gyms Tuesday with restrictions after the coronavirus pandemic forced a two-month lockdown.

But don’t go packing that beach picnic just yet. There are plenty of limitations for beach goers starting with strictly enforced hours, sunrise to sunset.

Forget that beach chair too because sunbathing, sitting, picknicking and lying on the beach are not allowed.

There is no organized sports activities including volleyball. Umbrellas, canopies, and coolers are also not allowed, or any group gatherings of more than 10 people. Beach goers must also maintain six feet of physical distance except members of the same household or group.

So what can you do?

You can walk, jog, bike, swim, surf, kayak, paddle board and body surf.

Broward is also allowing commercial gyms and fitness centers to reopen including dance, martial arts, yoga, spinning and personal training studios as long as they follow the strict guidelines designed to keep people safe.

The rules limit gyms to 50 percent capacity and customers must wear masks unless they’re working out or cooling down from exercise.

Hotels in Broward County will also reopen. Staff is required to wear face masks and gloves and guests must wear face masks in all common areas. Guests should check in and out online.

Room service will be delivered using a contactless method, and guest room housekeeping must be limited or by-request for the duration of a guest’s stay.

Residents can also report violations anonymously online at mybroward.broward.org, or by calling the Broward County Call Center at 311 or 954-831-4000.

Youth sports and summer camps remain closed in Broward County.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Miami, Hialeah, and Miami Beach will allow dine-in at restaurants.

Miami Gardens will allow barber shops along with hair and nail salons to open Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County is looking to reopen the beaches on June 1. The Florida Keys will also reopen to visitors beginning June 1.