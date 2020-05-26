



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has created a highly specialized unit for treating children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, known as MIS-C, related to COVID-19.

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein spoke with Dr. Michael Leoncio, who’s with the pediatric ICU at the hospital.

“The total unit is a 40-bed unit,” Dr. Leoncio explained. “It’s a separate area with double doors and you got into it and there’s sliding glass doors that go into the patient rooms.”

Called the MIS-C Pod, it has four rooms to treat kids diagnosed with the syndrome, which is related to COVID-19.

Dr. Leoncio thinks the message has gotten out. Not only about COVID-19, but also for parents to know what to look for in their kids.

“yes, they know about it. I think the media has educated. You guys have done a good job as far as teaching and making people aware of the precautions that they need to take. Washing their hands, appropriate distancing, face masks, things like that,” said Dr. Leoncio. “it’s important you guys are doing things like this and have a collaboration with us and we’re able to disseminate any more information so parents are aware and they know when to seek help”

MIS-C sets in when blood vessels become inflamed and when the heart’s blood vessels get infected. The disease can then be deadly.

The doctor strikes an optimistic tone moving forward about MIS-C and the coronavirus overall.

“We may see more but the fact that we already know and we already have precautions in place and we are knowledgeable and we continue to become more knowledgeable about it, I don’t think it will get worse,” said Dr. Leoncio.