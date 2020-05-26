(CBSMiami)- Count Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross among those optimistic that the 2020 NFL season will go on as scheduled.
Ross, speaking in an interview on CNBC Tuesday, said that he believes there will “definitely” be a season this fall, the only question really is whether fans will be in attendance.
“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said in the interview. “Real question is, will there be fans in the stadium? Right now — today — we’re planning to have fans in the stadium.”
The NFL has not decided whether fans will be allowed to attend games as of yet. The league only recently allowed for teams to begin returning to their practice facilities in accordance with local public health guidelines.
Earlier this month, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel released mock up plans for Hard Rock Stadium that would allow fans to attend while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Those plans wouldn’t see the stadium filled to capacity, but rather would seat about 16,000 fans.
In the interview with CNBC, Ross said that the team is preparing plans for both having fans and holding games without fans in attendance.
