



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sometimes looking forward means tapping into the past, which is what the Miami Dolphins are planning to do by turning Hard Rock Stadium into a drive-in theater.

Dubbed “The Outdoor Theaters,” the organization is creating a new social distancing entertainment experience in the age of the coronavirus.

The theater will showcase classic Miami Dolphins content and classic motion picture films. It will also allow for the hosting of commencement ceremonies and other events.

The drive-in events will be held inside the stadium, accommodating up to 230 cars.

The open-air theater can host small groups on the complex’s south plaza.

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time.”

Food and beverage will be available through an online ordering and payment system with delivery service.

Restrooms will also be available for use.

For more information, visit: HardRockStadium.com/Theater.