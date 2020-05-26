Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday named Miami attorney John Couriel and Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.
Couriel and Francis will fill seats left open when former justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck were appointed last year to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
DeSantis has made reshaping the Supreme Court a top priority since taking office in January 2019.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.