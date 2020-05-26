FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police say one of its officers was forced to fire at a man who was shooting at other people from the balcony of his apartment.
The shooting took place around 7:00 p.m. Monday night on the 600 block of NE 14th Avenue.
Police say the man, whose name has not been released, was shooting at other people from the fourth floor of an apartment building. He also shot at several cars and a delivery van which was dropping off a package.
“This is the scene of an active shooter. And the officers could hear the shots fired and he was armed with that handgun,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione.
One officer fired a single shot at the suspect, and hit him in the stomach. The shooter was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police involved shooting which is standard procedure.
