MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 9:00 a.m. on May 26, 2020.
FLORIDA: 51,746 confirmed cases
- Residents: 50,414
- Deaths: 2,252
- Hospitalizations: 9,424
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 909,928
- Negative Test Results: 856,489
- Percent Positive: 5.7%
MIAMI-DADE: 17,041 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 16,858; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 182
- Deaths: 633
- Hospitalizations: 2,722
- Total Tests: 164,587
- Negative: 147,182; Awaiting Results: 60; Inconclusive: 189
BROWARD: 6,760 confirmed cases
- Residents: 6,596, Non-Residents: 164
- Deaths: 298
- Hospitalizations: 1,419
- Total Tests: 96,186
- Negative: 89,281; Awaiting Results: 22; Inconclusive: 43
MONROE: 107 confirmed cases
- Residents: 97, Non-Residents: 10
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 11
- Total Tests: 2,486
- Negative: 2,379; Awaiting Results: 99, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 1,662,768 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 98,223 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 5,519,878 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 346,700
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
