



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida beaches, which are normally packed for Memorial Day, remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, beaches in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and across Broward County are expected to reopen to the public on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County is looking to reopen the beaches on June 1. The Florida Keys will also reopen to visitors beginning June 1.

Also opening Tuesday in Broward, public gyms and hotels. They’ve been closed for two months and just like shops and restaurants, they will have strict guidelines.

Beaches can only be used for walking, jogging and swimming from sunrise to sunset. You can’t sunbathe or have a picnic on the beach.

Gyms will be allowed to open following a public battle between Fort Lauderdale and county leaders.

“We are not going to open. We would be ready if we had been given a little more time,” said FLL CrossFit owner Gui Inacio.

Inacio spoke to CBS4 News last week.

“When you come in, you won’t need to touch anything, except the equipment that you’re going to be using. There’s not going to be an exchange of equipment.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez released a Memorial Day message on Sunday.

“Our beaches will be closed but people can go to our parks, shops, and restaurants as long as everyone continues to wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow all of Miami-Dade’s new normal guidelines.”

Beaches in Miami-Dade are expected to open June 1 along with pools at apartments and condos.

Starting Tuesday, public gyms in Miami-Dade County can open. People will have their temperature checked before working out and the only showering allowed is if you decide to use the pool.

Martial arts, yoga, and dance studios are also allowed to open. Hotels will also open but guests and employees must have facial coverings in all common areas.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Miami, Hialeah, and Miami Beach will allow dine-in at restaurants.

Miami Gardens will allow barber shops along with hair and nail salons to open Wednesday.