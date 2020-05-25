



PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) — The “ultimate baseball experience” is waiting for you in Pensacola, where one minor league baseball team has put up their oceanview stadium up for rent on AirBnB.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field for $1,500 a night.

“Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field,” the listing said.

And although the listing had no reviews, the stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said on a Facebook post that it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season from league officials before opening more dates for vacation rentals between July and October.

The Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)