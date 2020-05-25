MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The City of Miami Gardens is allowing barber shops, hair salons and nail shops to officially reopen Wednesday.

Employees at those businesses must follow guidelines like using disposable materials and supplies, only accepting appointments and giving hand sanitizer to customers.

Walk-in customers are not allowed and businesses must limit the number of clients in one store to one customers per service provider.

Customers are not allowed to wait in the store, they must wait in their cars until their service provider is ready.

All employees and customers must follow social distancing guidelines, and wear face masks and employees must get their temperatures checked before work.

Work stations should be separated by at least six feet and if they can’t, there must be a plexiglass barrier between salon chairs.

The use of face shields is required for face-to-face services, employees must wear protective gloves and wear a single-use lab-coat or protective gown. All equipment, chairs, and tables used by an employee must be sanitized between clients.

All nail station items must either be new or cleaned and disinfected.

Customers are encouraged to use credit/debit cards or Paypal/Venmo/CashApp for payment of services.

Miami Gardens is joined by the cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah in reopening a bit slower than the rest of Miami-Dade County.

Restaurants in Miami are also scheduled to start reopening on Wednesday May 27.