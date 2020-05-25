CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police say they were forced to shoot a man Monday night who was possibly shooting at other people.

Officers were called to NE 14th Street around seven 7 p.m. and found the man firing several shots from the fourth floor of a building.

One officer fired one shot at the suspect, hitting him in the stomach.

The man is now at a hospital and is expected to survive.

A delivery driver in the area also told police the suspect fired several rounds at his van.

Nobody besides the suspect was injured.

