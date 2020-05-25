Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police say they were forced to shoot a man Monday night who was possibly shooting at other people.
Officers were called to NE 14th Street around seven 7 p.m. and found the man firing several shots from the fourth floor of a building.
One officer fired one shot at the suspect, hitting him in the stomach.
The man is now at a hospital and is expected to survive.
A delivery driver in the area also told police the suspect fired several rounds at his van.
Nobody besides the suspect was injured.
