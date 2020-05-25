Comments
DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – There is a happy ending to the story of Elijah the pit bull, a severely abused dog found in Hialeah several weeks ago.
Elijah the dog was rescued by members of the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida and brought to Bluepearl Pet Hospital for emergency surgery.
Investigators believe Elijah was being used as a bait dog for illegal dog fighting.
When he was found, his injuries were so severe, he was nearly dead.
Elijah underwent life saving surgery, and then continued to recover at a foster home.
But now, as CBS4 photojournalist David Aqudelo shows us in the video essay above, Elijah is now settling in with his new forever family in Delray Beach.
