KENDALL (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on the Turnpike Monday morning that left one driver dead and a Road Ranger shaken but not hurt.
According to FHP investigators, the driver of a white Honda sedan was traveling north on the Turnpike in the area of Kendall Drive around 5:00 a.m.
The Honda lost control and hit a Road Ranger truck that was parked on the right shoulder. Luckily, the Road Ranger was outside of his truck, helping with another crash.
The driver of the Honda, an unidentified man, died on the scene.
Nobody else was hurt.
