



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It’s not as busy as a traditional Memorial Day weekend. Not only because of the rain, but the restrictions for shops and restaurants.

That said, after the holiday, Broward is getting ready for more openings with strict guidelines.

Tuesday, Beaches can open for swimming, walking and jogging from sunrise to sunset. However, county leaders have banned sitting and lying down on the beach.

The county will also allow public gyms to open Tuesday.

“We are not going to open. We would be ready if we had been given a little more time,” said Gui Inacio, the owner of a CrossFit gym in Fort Lauderdale. “When you come in, you won’t need to touch anything except the equipment that you’re going to be using. There’s not going to be an exchange of equipment.”

He wasn’t planning on opening last week anyway, when it was first thought gyms would be free to operate again.

The county ended up overruling the city and ordered code enforcement to hand out fines or arrest anyone who is caught violating the emergency order.

Starting Tuesday, gym-goers will have their temperature checked before working out. The only showering allowed is if you decide to use the pool.

Martial arts, yoga and dance studios are also allowed to open.

Hotels will also open. They can book guests and people must have facial coverings in all common areas.

Over in Miami-Dade, the county’s New Normal plan is underway.

“Our beaches will be closed but people can go to our parks, shops and restaurants as long as everyone continues to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow all of Miami-Dade’s new normal guidelines,” said Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach will allow dine-in at restaurants.

Gimenez also announced beaches may open June 1 along with pools at apartments and condos.