MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The free COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium is closed Sunday due to weather.
The site will reopen Monday at 9 am.
If you’re thinking about going to the Hard Rock Stadium site, plan to get there early, have a full tank of gas and go to the bathroom before going because you are not allowed to get out of your car.
You must stay in your car. No mopeds, scooters, or motorcycles allowed. You must bring a valid ID.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management had increased the number of coronavirus tests per day at Hard Rock Stadium to 750 people per day.
The site is open to asymptomatic residents.
