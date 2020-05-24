CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In a major victory, a federal judge just struck down “Florida’s pay-to-vote system.”

The judge has demanded that the state take no steps to block people from voting based on the law Gov. Ron DeSantus signed last year to undermine Amendment 4 that voters passed in 2018.

Plaintiffs have likened a state law to a “poll tax” because of its requirements for felons to pay financial obligations before being able to vote.

The ruling could have a major impact on the 2020 election in Florida as it will now allow hundreds of thousands of individuals, who have completed the prison sentences, including probation, to register in the upcoming election.

The state is expected to appeal, but the courts have signaled they will continue to keep this case on the fast track because of Florida’s history of denying people the right to vote and the need to take care of the problem once and for all.

