MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on May 24, 2020.

FLORIDA: 50,867 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 49,547
  • Deaths: 2,237
  • Hospitalizations: 9,381
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 872,916
  • Negative Test Results: 820,368
  • Percent Positive: 5.8%

MIAMI-DADE: 16,845 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 16,663;  Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 181
  • Deaths: 631
  • Hospitalizations: 2,750
  • Total Tests: 159,519
  • Negative: 142,310;  Awaiting Results: 60; Inconclusive: 192

BROWARD: 6,697 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 6,533, Non-Residents: 164
  • Deaths: 292
  • Hospitalizations: 1,461
  • Total Tests: 92,867
  • Negative: 86,025; Awaiting Results: 21; Inconclusive: 44

MONROE: 108 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 98, Non-Residents: 10
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 13
  • Total Tests: 2,439
  • Negative: 2,331;  Awaiting Results: 95, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 1,613,476 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 96,662 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 5,271,047 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 340,196
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

