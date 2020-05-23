MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The state has given the green light for Monroe County to resume vacation rentals, along with hotels and other lodging establishments beginning June 1st.
Officials announced that eservations from COVID-19 hot spots are to be avoided for the next 30-45 days and reservations from international guests will not be allowed until further notice.
These are the guidelines officials say vacation rental owners and hotel operators must follow:
House cleaning procedures should conform to the new enhanced standards issued by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA.com), CDC, and DBPR.”
“In addition to the enhanced standards, remote check-in and check-outs will be made available, along with printed copies of CDC regulations and guidelines and printed copies of local COVID-19 regulations and restrictions and signage highlighting the new cleaning protocols will be placed on the property.
Cleaning and property staff will wear facial coverings and gloves and practice social distancing from each other while on property and maintain a schedule that does not coincide with the guest’s arrival or stay.
