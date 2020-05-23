MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Military jets flew over South Florida’s hospitals on Saturday afternoon to recognize medical workers with a “Salute Flight.”
The National Salute to America’s Heroes, producers of the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, the flyover involved four US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon jets from the 482nd Fighter Wing, The Mako’s, Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead, a US Coast Guard MH65 helicopter and a US Coast Guard C-144 aircraft.
The F-16’s flew over 34 South Florida hospitals.
The Coast Guard aircraft flew over 16 hospitals.
The flyovers recognized healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel.
“There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our Military, first responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom,” said Mickey Markoff, executive producer of National Salute to America’s Heroes. “We are honored to work with our local Military friends to create this flyover to honoring those who are heroically serving on the front lines responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will resume next year during Memorial Day weekend on May 29 – 30, 2021.
