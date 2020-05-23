Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police are investigating a shooting that left five people wounded in the early morning hours.
Police said the shooting happened outside a Jamaican restaurant, in the 7000 block of NW 44th Street, Saturday at around 1 a.m.
The victims were taken to different area hospitals, according to authorities.
Authorities said all five men are between the ages of 26 and 44.
The condition of the men is currently unknown.
Police said the men are not being cooperative.
