CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    12:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 10 a.m. on May 23, 2020.

FLORIDA: 49,451 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 48,150
  • Deaths: 2,190
  • Hospitalizations: 9,117
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 837,172
  • Negative Test Results: 786,045
  • Percent Positive: 5.9%

MIAMI-DADE: 16,522 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 16,343;  Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 178
  • Deaths: 614
  • Hospitalizations: 2,663
  • Total Tests: 154,690
  • Negative: 137,783;  Awaiting Results: 71; Inconclusive: 193

BROWARD: 6,580 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 6,418, Non-Residents: 162
  • Deaths: 286
  • Hospitalizations: 1,427
  • Total Tests: 89,963
  • Negative: 83,235; Awaiting Results: 21; Inconclusive: 46

MONROE: 101 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 92, Non-Residents: 9
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 12
  • Total Tests: 2,360
  • Negative: 2,259;  Awaiting Results: 89, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 1,588,322 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 95,276 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 5,159,674 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 335,418
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments