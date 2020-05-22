ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – Universal Orlando is trying to open in about two weeks.

The theme park is the first of Orlando’s big three theme parks to present its reopening plan to Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

Universal’s Chief Administrative Officer John Sprouls said the park wants to open to employees June 1st and 2nd, invited guests and annual pass holders for a trial run June 3rd and 4th and to the general public June 5th.

“We have taken our industrial engineering team and they have helped lay out social distancing in restaurants and stores. Based upon that we’ve been able to readjust our capacity, ride by ride, food outlet by food outlet,” he said.

Universal did not give any maximum capacity numbers but said they will ramp capacity up slowly and all guests and workers will be asked to wear face-coverings and submit to temperature checks.

Other safety measures in place include closing interactive play areas, eliminating the water and mist elements on some of the rides, using virtual lines, and transitioning to mobile ordering so food service is contactless.

The task force unanimously approved the plan which now must receive approval from the county’s mayor and Governor Ron DeSantis.

It remains to be seen is how the public will embrace the new protocols, particularly wearing masks in Florida’s summer heat.

Sprouls said based on what they’ve seen so far at City Walk they’re optimistic.

“I would say that our guests have been supportive of the process, we’re not hearing complaints about that or the masks, I thinking they’re very happy to be able to get out,” he said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he plans to make a recommendation soon to Governor DeSantis.

There’s no word on when Walt Disney World will have the governor take a look at their plan for reopening.

