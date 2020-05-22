MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s old, is new again.

The drive-in movie had gone by the wayside until social distancing became a regular phrase.

Now, because of coronavirus and strict social distancing measures, the old drive-in is back at Dezerland Park in North Miami with a double feature.

A little girl came with her grandparents. Six-year-old Sarah has she ever been to a drive-in movie. She did not even know such a thing existed.

Two smiling young men, Brandon and Brian were more into their candy than into seeing the movies.

By the time the first movie started, some go comfy, others went outside, and brought their own chairs.

The first of the double feature was ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ for the kids.

The second movie was the original ‘Jurassic Park.’

Nothing like being scared inside a car.

It was old school, all the way.