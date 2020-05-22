



FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – With the school year nearly out for the year, many parents are wondering what the new year will look like in the fall.

In the Keys, the Monroe County School District is creating a task force that will include education and health officials, along with parents, which will gather recommendations and make recommendations for reopening the schools.

The task force is being led by Theresa Axford, incoming Superintendent.

One of the elements they will be looking at is how to maximize social distancing and safety recommendations related to the cafeterias, gymnasiums, and other large common areas.

They will also look into whether bus routes need to be modified to allow for social distancing.

The blended learning experience, combining distance learning and a return to the physical school, will be discussed, as will staggered start times and class transition times, efforts to reduce density in hallways and common areas through scheduling, one-way corridors, and additional outdoor classroom options.

Health precautions will also be on the table including the use of personal protective equipment, temperature checks as needed, mandatory handwashing schedules, and protocols for the reporting of illness by students and their families.

Information will be updated on the MCSD website, as it becomes available.