



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Military jets will fly over South Florida’s hospitals this weekend to recognize medical workers with a “Salute Flight.”

The National Salute to America’s Heroes, producers of the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, the flyover will involve four US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon jets from the 482nd Fighter Wing, The Mako’s, Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead, a US Coast Guard MH65 helicopter and a US Coast Guard C-144 aircraft.

The F-16’s will fly over 34 South Florida hospitals.

Here’s a map of their planned flight path.

The Coast Guard aircraft will fly over 16 hospitals.

Here’s a map of their planned flight path.

The flyovers will recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on Saturday.

The teams welcome and encourage viewers to tag the flyover on social media with the hashtag #SaluteFlight, #Salute365 and #USASalute to show their support.

“There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our Military, first responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom,” said Mickey Markoff, executive producer of National Salute to America’s Heroes. “We are honored to work with our local Military friends to create this flyover to honoring those who are heroically serving on the front lines responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Organizers say residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should not travel to see it. Residents should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will resume next year during Memorial Day weekend on May 29 – 30, 2021.